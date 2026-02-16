JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result, Paper 1 scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in(today); direct link, steps to check, topper list

Home

JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The JEE Main result 2026 can be accessed at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to declare the JEE Main result 2026 today, February 16, 2026. Candidates can access the JEE Main Result and JEE Main scorecard at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. This year, the National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 on 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 January 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech.) and on 29 January 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 642 Centres located in 311 Cities across the country and 15 Cities outside India.

The JEE Main Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech), along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses, were uploaded on the website on February 4 for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying a nonrefundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

JEE Main Result 2026: How to Download NTA JEE MAIN Scorecard?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Look for the JEE Main result link. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth/security code, and password. Your JEE Main Result will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

