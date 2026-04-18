Home

Education

JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 topper list, scores soon; Final Answer Key awaited

live

JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 topper list, scores soon; Final Answer Key awaited

JEE Main 2026 Result Download Link awaited. Check the latest updates here.

JEE Main 2026 Result Download Link: The JEE Main Result 2026 for the Session 2 exam will be announced soon. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the National Testing Agency(NTA) announced the JEE Main provisional answer key for Paper 1 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) on April 11, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise challenges, if any, against the JEE Main April Session answer key till April 13. At present, the NTA JEE Main Result and answer key are expected soon. Along with the result, the NTA JEE Main topper list will be published.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main)–2026 Session 2 on 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08 April 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) and on 07 April 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 567 Centres located in 306 Cities across the country and 14 Cities outside India. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main topper list.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.