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JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 topper list, scores soon; Final Answer Key awaited

JEE Main 2026 Result Download Link awaited. Check the latest updates here.

Published date india.com Published: April 18, 2026 10:16 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 topper list, scores soon; Final Answer Key awaited

JEE Main 2026 Result Download Link: The JEE Main Result 2026 for the Session 2 exam will be announced soon. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the National Testing Agency(NTA) announced the JEE Main provisional answer key for Paper 1 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) on April 11, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise challenges, if any, against the JEE Main April Session answer key till April 13. At present, the NTA JEE Main Result and answer key are expected soon. Along with the result, the NTA JEE Main topper list will be published.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main)–2026 Session 2 on 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08 April 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) and on 07 April 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 567 Centres located in 306 Cities across the country and 14 Cities outside India. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main topper list.

Live Updates

  • Apr 18, 2026 10:33 AM IST

    JEE Main result 2026 LIVE: If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in
    the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will
    be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the
    challenge will be final

  • Apr 18, 2026 10:27 AM IST

    JEE Main result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) announced the JEE Main provisional answer key for Paper 1 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) on April 11, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise challenges, if any, against the JEE Main April Session answer key till April 13.

  • Apr 18, 2026 10:23 AM IST

    JEE Main result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main)–2026 Session 2 on 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08 April 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) and on 07 April 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 567 Centres located in 306 Cities across the country and 14 Cities outside India.

  • Apr 18, 2026 10:21 AM IST

    JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: The JEE Main Result 2026 for the Session 2 exam will be announced soon. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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