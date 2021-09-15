New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) MainSession IV Result 2021 around 1 AM on Wednesday. Announcing the result, the Ministry of Education said that a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year while 18 candidates have shared the top rank. The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), , Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh). IIT Madras is ranked as the top college for the third time as per the NIRF ranking 2021.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Delayed; Students Vent Out Their Anger On Twitter, Calls NTA 'Not Today Agency' | Highlights

The direct link to check the JEE Main 2021 result is still not active yet. As soon as the links get activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in, students will be able to access their JEE Main 2021 results and the score cards. The official websites to check JEE Main result 2021 August session are —jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: Session 4 Scores DELAYED Again, Lakhs of Students Wait Anxiously Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to Check JEE Main Result 2021: Step1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step2:Click on JEE Mains 2021 result

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Submit your credentials

Step 5: JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made. The examination was conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Postponed After JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results Delayed. Check New Dates Here