JEE Main Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exam 2021 result shortly. The Ministry Of Education on Tuesday night also announced that the JEE Main Results 2021 for session 4 will be declared on September 14. The result of JEE Mains will be available on its official site jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the result will be available also on the Digi locker.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Delay Not Due to JEE Scam, Says NTA; Confirms Session 4 Result Date

A candidate requires an application number as well as the date of birth to check the results. This is the fourth session of the JEE main examination 2021. The exam was held four times this year; two more sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam as a means to give more time to the aspiring candidates. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Delayed; Students Vent Out Their Anger On Twitter, Calls NTA 'Not Today Agency' | Highlights

According to the candidate’s All India Rank of JEE Main and also based on their choices, a seat allocation process will be initiated. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: Session 4 Scores DELAYED Again, Lakhs of Students Wait Anxiously

LIVE UPDATES:

10.30 PM:

JEE Main results to be declared today: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/kX8yW1riHo — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

10.10 PM: NTA will also release the All India Rank, and scorecard along with the JEE Main result 2021 for the last session. Top 2,50,000 students will appear for the IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced.

10.05 PM: How to Check JEE Main Result 2021

Step1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step2:Click on JEE Mains 2021 result

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Submit your credentials

Step 5: JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

10.oo PM: The Ministry Of Education on Tuesday night made a big announcement that the JEE Main Results 2021 for session 4 will be declared today.

The National Testing Agency NTA will not conduct any re-evaluation or a process of rechecking of the JEE Main results. No further corresponds shall be later entertained. Once the results are declared, candidates can access their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in.