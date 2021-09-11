JEE Main Results 2021 Latest Update: As per updates, the JEE Main Results 2021 were supposed to be released on Friday but the results have been postponed now. The results will now be declared on September 12. It was reported that the last-minute postponement of the JEE Main Results 2021 has occurred after the CBI investigation revealed an alleged cheating scandal in the exam.Also Read - Ahead of Exams, Why #OperationNEET is Trending on Twitter? Here's All You Need to Know

In the meantime, the postponement of JEE exam results has raised concerns if the exam organising body – National Testing Agency (NTA) – would be cancelling the results of the manipulated exam centre. Also Read - NEET 2021 Latest Update: What Aspirants Must Wear to Exam Hall and What’s Not | Check Dress Code For NEET Exam

However, as per the regulation, the NTA has the power to cancel the results of students who have practised any unfair means during the exam. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Postponed After JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results Delayed. Check New Dates Here

Furthermore, the rules also allow the NTA to either not declare the result or even cancel it after declaration. However, in the present scenario, the number of students who benefitted from the alleged hacking of the exam centre has not been revealed. If caught, the candidate will also be legally prosecuted.

As per the rules by the NTA, the candidate would be debarred for three years from appearing for the exams and shall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit.

As the probe is still going on in the JEE scam, a total of seven arrests have already been made including two lab technicians, one assistant professor, and a peon, all working at a Private College of Engineering in Sonipat, Haryana. However, no name of candidates has been revealed so far.

On the other hand, the CBI in its investigation has found that exam consoles and computers at the Sonepat centre were hacked and remotely controlled from places like Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. In the present case, many experts and students have been demanding a fair trial.

According to the latest developments, the JEE Main results will be declared on September 12 and the JEE Advanced application cum registration process will begin from September 13.