JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Date and Time: Here comes a big update for the candidates who are waiting for the JEE Main Results 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Main Results 2022 by July 9. Once released, the JEE Main Results 2022 link will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the JEE Main Results 2022, the candidates will Have to enter their JEE Main result login such as application number and date of birth.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Date And Time Update: NTA To Announce JEE Result 2022 Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Officials at the NTA told Careers360 that JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Likely to be Declared Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Fnal Answer Key Out

Earlier, the NTA had released the provisional and final answer key of JEE Main Paper 1 (BE and BTech) on July 6. The candidates can download the answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply Before July 09

The candidates must note that the cut-off for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is likely to be around 75 per cent marks this year, and the SC/ST/PWD categories need to score a minimum of 65 per cent marks in aggregate.

In the meantime, the JEE Main application process for session 2 will be closed on July 9 and JEE Main session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to 30.

The candidates should know that the results of JEE Main 2022 will include subject-wise NTA scores, total marks obtained, and other details.

How to check JEE Main result 2022