JEE Main Results 2021 Latest Update: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the NTA has announced the JEE Main Results 2021 for session 4. As per the updates, over 44 students have obtained a 100 percentile score and 18 students secured rank 1 in the JEE Main results 2021 declared on Tuesday night. As per updates from the NTA, as many as 9,39,008 candidates took the exam in the last session and 2,52,954 students have appeared in all four sessions. The maximum number of candidates – 7,67,700 -registered for the August session, however, the largest number of students– 6.21 lakh — appeared in the first (February) session.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred a total of 20 candidates from appearing in future examinations for a period of three years on account of using unfair means, and their JEE Main results have also been withheld.

As per a report by The Print, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is looking into over 400 candidates from 23 examination centres who wrote the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains this year for possible malpractice.

It must be noted that the NTA had conducted JEE Mains 2021 in four phases, allowing four chances for a student to clear it. This happened for the first time this year. As per updates, the NTA got to know that some candidates whose percentile increased from 50 to 90 per cent in one phase and put them under the scanner.

As per the report, the candidates who scored low marks in the first three phases are also under the NTA watch to find out whether they score higher in the latest exam, held from 26 August to 2 September, and if they used unfair means for it.

A source told the Print that the NTA is not conducting a criminal probe but added the if the candidates are found to be indulging in malpractice, action will be taken against them as per NTA’s rules for JEE Mains.

Another source told The Print that some of the candidates under scanner were first identified as those who asked for a last-minute change in examination centre.

On the other hand, Vineet Joshi, director-general of the NTA, has also confirmed the parallel investigation by the agency. Notably, the NTA is running parallel to the probe initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged manipulation of the fourth phase of the exam.

On social media, several users have shared screenshots, which contain names and application numbers of candidates who witnessed a percentile increase from 50 per cent to over 90 per cent within two exams.

As per the rules of the NTA, if a candidate is found indulging in malpractice, the candidate will be booked under an ‘Unfair Means (UFM) case’ and will “be debarred for 3 years in future and shall also be liable for criminal action and/or any other action as deemed fit”.