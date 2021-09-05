New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has come under scanner after seven persons of a private consultancy firm were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for charging up to Rs 15 lakh per candidate to facilitate admissions in top engineering colleges. Speaking to reporters, a CBI official said that the investigation is underway and the probe agency is going through the records of candidates who took services from the private firm and appeared in exams.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 UPDATE: Check Tentative Schedule For Release of Session 4 Answer Key, Result/Rank Cards

The Congress party has also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged scam. The grand old party also questioned the reliability of other examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Taking to Twitter, former Congress president lambasted the government saying that the Centre is better at providing cover-ups. "The nation owes a fair exam to the students who prepare very hard for such competitive exams, battling difficulties of various kinds, he tweeted.

#JEE (Main) Exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds. We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam. GOI is better at providing cover-ups. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2021

Amidst all these uncertainties, students are worried about their future. Would NTA delay the result or conduct the exam again? What would happen to JEE Advanced?

Reports claimed that the conducting body is unlikely to delay the result of the August-September cycle. “What CBI has unearthed are cases of unfair means. As soon as we are informed of the candidates involved, we will cancel their results,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express. He asserted that there was no leakage of examination paper, thus the matter should not be confused with a paper leak, which usually merits cancellation of the examination.

On the other hand, experts are in favour of cancelling the exam and conducting it again as ‘it could be an injustice to students’. But to hold fresh exams might take months and delay the tight academic schedule.