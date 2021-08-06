JEE Main Session 3 Results 2021 Declared: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the Join Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2021 for July session on the official website. As per updates, the JEE Main 2021 session 3 examination was held in two shifts on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, 2021. Now that the results are out, the students who have appeared for the July session exam can now check their score on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps To Check Scores, Direct Link Here

It must be noted that a total of 709519 candidates had registered for JEE Main 2021 July session exam. As the results are out now, the students can check their score by entering registration number and date of birth.

For the general information, the JEE Main Result 2021 third session was postponed earlier due to COVID 19 pandemic across the country.

JEE Main Session 3 Results 2021: List of Websites to Check Score

jeemain.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in nta.ac.in

JEE Main Session 3 Results 2021: Steps to check score