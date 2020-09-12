JEE Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday late night announced the much-awaited results of JEE Mains. A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile score in the JEE Mains 2020 examination, which was conducted from September 1 to 6. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Day Ahead of Exams, NTA Announces Last-minute Changes For Some Candidates | Read Details

Eight students from Telangana were among the 24 candidates who topped the engineering entrance examination Five students from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Haryana and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra also achieved the perfect 100 percentile score. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Declared | Registration For JEE Advanced Begins - Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates And Other Details Here

Here’s the full list of toppers: Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Decalred: Steps to Download Scorecard on Your Phone

Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana

Deeti Yeshash Chandra from Telangana

Chukka Tanuja from Telangana

Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Telangana

Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh from Telangana

Rongala Arun Siddardha from Telangana

Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana

Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha from Telangana

Landa Jitendra from Andhra Pradesh

Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai sankar from Andhra Pradesh

YSS Narasimha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh

Chirag Falor from Delhi

Gurkirat Singh from Delhi

Laksh Gupta from Delhi

Nishant Agarwal from Delhi

Tushar Sethi from Delhi

Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat

Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana

Harshvardhan Agarwal from haryana

Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra

Akhil Agrawal from Rajasthan

Akhil Jain from Rajasthan

Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan

R Muhender Raj from Rajasthan

Over 8.67 lakh students had appeared in the examination, after it was postponed on several occasions following the coronavirus pandemic.

