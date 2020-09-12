JEE Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday late night announced the much-awaited results of JEE Mains. A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile score in the JEE Mains 2020 examination, which was conducted from September 1 to 6. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Day Ahead of Exams, NTA Announces Last-minute Changes For Some Candidates | Read Details
Eight students from Telangana were among the 24 candidates who topped the engineering entrance examination Five students from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Haryana and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra also achieved the perfect 100 percentile score. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Declared | Registration For JEE Advanced Begins - Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates And Other Details Here
Here’s the full list of toppers: Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Decalred: Steps to Download Scorecard on Your Phone
Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana
Deeti Yeshash Chandra from Telangana
Chukka Tanuja from Telangana
Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Telangana
Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh from Telangana
Rongala Arun Siddardha from Telangana
Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana
Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha from Telangana
Landa Jitendra from Andhra Pradesh
Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai sankar from Andhra Pradesh
YSS Narasimha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh
Chirag Falor from Delhi
Gurkirat Singh from Delhi
Laksh Gupta from Delhi
Nishant Agarwal from Delhi
Tushar Sethi from Delhi
Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat
Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana
Harshvardhan Agarwal from haryana
Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra
Akhil Agrawal from Rajasthan
Akhil Jain from Rajasthan
Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan
R Muhender Raj from Rajasthan
Over 8.67 lakh students had appeared in the examination, after it was postponed on several occasions following the coronavirus pandemic.