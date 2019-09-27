JEE Mains Registration 2020: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 ends in three days on September 30. Candidates who are yet to fill the application forms for the exam can do so by visiting the official website, i.e., jeemain.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2020 will be held between January 6 and January 11. The countrywide exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is held as an eligibility cum screening test for admission in undergraduate courses in centrally-funded engineering and technical institutes and colleges across the country.

There is no need to worry in case a candidate misses the deadline for registration or is unable to appear for the exam in January as the JEE Mains are conducted twice a year. The second edition of the exam will be conducted between April 3 and April 9. The applications for the same will be announced in February.

However, this year, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has brought out new rules.