JEE Mains Registration 2020: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 ends in three days on September 30. Candidates who are yet to fill the application forms for the exam can do so by visiting the official website, i.e., jeemain.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2020 will be held between January 6 and January 11. The countrywide exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is held as an eligibility cum screening test for admission in undergraduate courses in centrally-funded engineering and technical institutes and colleges across the country.
There is no need to worry in case a candidate misses the deadline for registration or is unable to appear for the exam in January as the JEE Mains are conducted twice a year. The second edition of the exam will be conducted between April 3 and April 9. The applications for the same will be announced in February.
However, this year, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has brought out new rules.
- For the first time in two decades, the number of questions has been reduced to 25 from 30 in Maths, Physics and Chemistry tests. Apart from this, JEE candidates will also face less number of questions in Engineering Drawing (for architecture aspirants).
- Out of the total 25 questions, 20 will be MCQs.
- Students having Maths in Class 12 are now eligible to appear for the exam for the Bachelors’ in planning course. Till today, students with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Class 12 were eligible for this.
- Drawing test has also been replaced with paper on planning (25 MCQs). Students seeking to enter the stream don’t need to take the drawing test. It will be only for architecture aspirants.
- The number of question in the drawing test has also been reduced from 3 to 2.
- Maths and aptitude tests will be held on par with B-Planning.
- The aptitude test of 50 marks will be held in the MCQ format.
- IIT entrance exam will be held in San Francisco from 2020 for the first time.