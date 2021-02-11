JEE Mains 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains for the February session on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in on Thursday. Also Read - NTA to Release JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Session Soon | Here’s How to Download it

The agency will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in four sessions this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The first session is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

“Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati,” reads the official notice.

Direct links to download JEE Main admit card 2021:

Link 1

Link 2

Link 3

Here’s how to download JEE Main admit card 2021: