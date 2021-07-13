JEE Mains 2021 Application Extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 4th Session. The application window for JEE Main 2021 (Session 4) was set to close at 11:50 PM yesterday. However, NTA has decided to extend it till Tuesday at 5 PM after receiving representations for extension from candidates.Also Read - NEET 2021: Fake Notice Claims Exams Will be Held on September 5, NTA Issues Clarification

Candidates who wish to appear for JEE Main 2021, can fill up the application form on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Application fees for the same can be submitted latest by 9 PM today. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Application Process To Start Soon, Check All Important Details And Documents Here

“On account of difficulties being experienced by them [candidates] due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it… with a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for the submission of Online Application Form by new candidates and withdrawal/correction by the existing/interested candidates for the exam,” the NTA said in a circular. Also Read - JEE Mains Pending Sessions Likely in August, NEET 2021 to be Postponed to September: Report

Candidates have also been advised to visit the official websites of NTA – nta.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in – for further updates regarding JEE Main 2021.

Earlier on Monday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12. The application process for the same will begin at 5 PM today.