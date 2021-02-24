JEE Mains 2021: As the JEE Mains 2021 for the February session has already started, it is essential for students to manage nervousness and focus on the tips to score high mark in the examination. More time should be spent on preparation for the examination. The most important factor at the moment is to focus on strengths and revise the strong topics to avoid skipping any question. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Phase 1 Numbers Revealed: 6.5 Lakh Registered for Engineering, CHECK Full Data Here

Candidates also must note that revision is an important tip to score high marks in the JEE Mains 2021. Moreover, this helps in keeping facts fresh when candidates appear in the exams. Hence, candidates must revise important pointers, topics, and formulae that they have prepared, over and over again.

Candidates must not waste time on mock tests or solving question papers now as this consumes a lot of time. However, this is the best time to analyse the mistakes and focus on them to ensure that they don't repeat the same in the actual exam.

Candidates must follow some tips to score high marks in JEE Mains 2021:

1) Candidates must go through question paper for few minutes to understand the questions and formulate a strategy.

2) At the exam hall, they should not allow the question paper to overwhelm them. Hence, they should stop getting panic and take a deep breath and start writing answers.

3) Another crucial tip is that candidates should fixed time to answer each question. They should not waste more time on it than the fixed amount of time.

4) Candidates must remember that there is negative marking in the JEE Mains 2021, so refrain from answering questions that you don’t know or cannot solve with confidence.

5) It is always good to answer the easy questions first. And keep the time-consuming questions or questions you are unsure about.