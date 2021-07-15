JEE Mains 2021 Latest News: Fulfilling the growing demand of students to increase the gap between two sessions of the JEE (Main) 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam. As per the latest announcement, the session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th and 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September 2021.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Rohini’s DC Chowk Market Shut Till This Date For Violation of Covid-19 Norms | Details Inside

“Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th & 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4,” Pradhan said. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Calls For Change in Isolation Laws Amid Reports of COVID-19 Outbreak in Indian Cricket Team Camp

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam,” he said in a series of tweets. Also Read - School Reopening News: Classes in Delhi Will Not Resume Now Due to COVID 3rd Wave Threat, Confirms Kejriwal

In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

Earlier, the third edition of engineering entrance exam was supposed to be held from July 20 to 25 and the fourth edition from July 27-August 2. However, the exam was postponed due to Covid pandemic.

Prior to this, the NTA had stated that the remaining two sessions of the JEE (Main) —2021 would resume from July 20, 2021. However, addressing the pandemic issue, the number of cities had been increased from 232 to 334.

The minister informed that the registration process for the fourth session of the JEE Main is still open and a total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

For a couple of weeks now, the students across the country were demanding a gap between both the sessions of the exam. As per the old schedule, the gap between the third and fourth session exam was only one day. Notably, the April session exam ends on July 25 and the May session exam begins on July 27. Here’s what the students were demanding:

JEE Mains 3rd & 4th attempts are clashing with others exams like board, universities entrance and many others exams. NSUI demands new dates for JEE mains exam.#JusticeForJEEAspirants — NSUI Mumbai (@NSUIMumbai) July 12, 2021