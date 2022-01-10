New Delhi: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam dates soon. Those interested in the competitive exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website —nta.ac.in for all the information related to NEET and JEE Mains 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Might Be Postponed To March Due To State Polls, 4 Attempts Likely to Continue

Earlier last year, the NTA had postponed the April and May session of JEE Main, JEE Advance, NEET-PG, and other entrance tests owing to the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Know Cut-off for Admissions to Top 10 NITs | Deets Inside

For the unversed, the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges is conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. Also Read - JEE Main Results 2021 Announced: 44 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, 18 Get AIR Rank 1; Here's How to Download Scorecard Via Direct Link

The first edition of the exam takes place in February, followed by second, third and fourth rounds in March, April and May respectively.

At the end of each session, the NTA announces the JEE Main result. However, the all-India rank list is released at the end of the final session in May.

Meanwhile, the latest reports claimed that NEET 2022 might have optional questions like JEE Main. However, medical students will be awarded negative marking for wrong answers, unlike the Engineering candidates.