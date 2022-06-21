JEE Mains 2022 Latest News Today: Saying that there are floods in some parts of the country and protests going on against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme, the Engineering aspirants continued their demand for postponement of JEE Main 2022. Notably, the chorus to postpone JEE Main 2022 grows louder even as only 1 day is left for the exam to be conducted. As per the earlier schedule, JEE Main 2022 session 1 has been scheduled between June 23 and 29.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Has Not Been Postponed to Sept 4, Will be Held on July 17: PIB Calls Circular on Social Media ‘Fake’

Amid rising demands from the students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier in the day issued JEE Main 2022 admit card and made it clear that it will not postpone the dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 amid the Agnipath protests. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Date Extended; Here's How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

Speaking to Career 360, an NTA official said that the exam conducting agency is closely monitoring the situation and has no plan to postpone the JEE Main 2022 exam. “JEE Main 2022 admit card is likely to be released today, the candidates are advised to check the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in,” the official told Careers360. Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Medical Aspirants Write Fresh Letter to Union Education Minister, Seek Deferment of Exam

However, students demanded the postponement of the exam by using #JEEMains2022 on Twitter and tagging the Education Minister, Prime Minister and NTA to make their voices heard.

The demand from the students came as protests against the Agnipath scheme spread to several parts of the country including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

In the meantime, Assam is also reeling under floods which have now affected over 47 lakh people in the state.

Launching an online petition, an aspirant demanded a postponement of JEE Main 2022 June session.

“Even though there no problem in few places in the country but few other cities, students are facing travelling issue. So i think NTA should take this into consideration,” an aspirant said.

On Twitter, another engineering aspirant said his centre is 250 km away and all the trains have been cancelled. “Internet has been shut down in many districts of Bihar. Farmers are going on a nationwide protest on June 24,” he added.

Here’s what students said:

Petition to postpone JEE Mains by 1 week to make specific arrangements to reach the center. @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @PMOIndia For those who support the idea, spread this image and tag the valid agencies.#JEEMains2022 #JEEMain #Postponejeemains2022 pic.twitter.com/c2N0iLMQUe — Word (@AstutelyCareful) June 21, 2022

Ye #JEEMains2022 ka exam hoga ki army ki bharti??

50-100 km aspirant bhaag ke aayega??

Ya Assam Wale swim karke??#JUSTICEforNEETUG #reschedulejeemains2022 — Lakshya Raj (@lakshyarj898) June 21, 2022

Even though there no problem in few places in the country but few other cities, students are facing travelling issue. So i think NTA should take this into consideration. #JEEMains2022 #JEEMains2022#PostponeJEEMains #postponejeemains2022 https://t.co/mGu8FyMbOm — Parikshit Yadav (@Pariksh78550507) June 21, 2022

As the JEE Main 2022 admit cards have already been released, the aspirants can download it by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and logging in to the website through the application numbers and dates of birth.