Postpone JEE Mains 2023: Anxious Aspirants Urge PM Modi to Reschedule Exam in April. Here’s What They Say

Postpone JEE Mains 2023: Several students for the last few weeks have been demanding that JEE Main 2023 dates for the session 1 exam be postponed to April instead of January citing the less time gap between board exams and JEE Mains.

Will JEE Main 2023 be postponed?

Postpone JEE Main 2023: With the rise in coronavirus cases and les time left for the exam preparation, the JEE aspirants expressed concerned and urged PM Modi to postpone JEE Main 2023 exams. Taking to social media, the students also urged the NTA to consider their demand and take necessary action. As they continued to Make demands on Twitter, #ModiJiHelpJeeAspirants2023 started trending on Twitter.

“Pursuing engineering courses and becoming an engineer is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due to the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams,” said Ritu, a JEE-Main aspirant.

Sarfaraz, a social media user tweeted, “Not allowing us a fair chance in JEE Mains will be huge injustice. So please bring about fairness when it comes to exams as important as JEE”.

These students also raised concerns due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in India and other countries. As the variant – BF.7 is detected in India, students fear that there may be a surge in cases in the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, the All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) wrote a letter to Education Minister and said, “It’s our kind request to the authorities to consider JEE Aspirants genuine concerns.”

Students took to Twitter and other social media platforms demanding the postponement of first session exam to April and second session to May/June.

Last week, the NTA released the JEE Mains 2023 notification and said the first attempt of JEE Main 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted in January and the second session in April.

Here’s what the students said on Twitter:

Humbly requesting @narendramodi Ji 🙏🏻 with folded hands 🙏🏻 Please allow 1st attempt of #JEEMains

In the month of April 2023 instead of Jan 2023 so that #JEEMain2023 aspirants & Droppers get enough time to prepare for #jeemains2023 #ModiJiHelpJeeAspirants2023

Please 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FCGeZZz0Vi — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) December 16, 2022

As majority of board exams for Class 12 are expected to commence from February 2023 onwards, these students fear that their preparations for either the JEE Main Exam or Board Exam may have to be compromised, which would lead to a poor performance.