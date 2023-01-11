Home

JEE Mains 2023 LIVE: Marks Relaxation For Top 20 Percentile Board Students; More Details Here

JEE Mains 2023 LIVE: Marks Relaxation For Top 20 Percentile Board Students; More Details Here

JEE Mains 2023 LIVE Updates: Those who have not scored 75 per cent marks in class 12 will now be eligible to seek admission in IITs and NITs and appear for JEE Advanced for the top 20 percentile students of each education board.

JEE Mains 2023 LIVE Updates

JEE Mains 2023 LIVE Updates: Good news for candidates as those who have not scored 75 per cent marks in class 12 will now be eligible to seek admission in IITs and NITs and appear for JEE Advanced for the top 20 percentile students of each education board, according to Ministry of Education sources. "The 20 percentile criteria will help those candidates who are short of 75 per cent aggregate in their class 12 boards. Discussions were held and since many of the top 20 percentile candidates in a number of state boards score below 75 per cent marks or 350 marks, the ministry decided that if a candidate is in the top 20 percentile he or she is eligible," a source said.

JEE Mains 2023 LIVE Updates

