JEE Mains 2023 Result: NTA RELEASES Final Provisional Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Earlier, reports had said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 results are likely to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24.

Photo-IANS

JEE Mains 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance examination final answer key. The candidates who have appeared for the can now check the Final Provisional Answer Key on the official website of the agency jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the JEE Main Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. NTA

Earlier, reports had said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 results are likely to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24. However, an official confirmation in this regard is awaited.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on jeemain.nta.nic.in, once it is declared.

JEE Mains Final Provisional answer keys: Steps to download the answer keys

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key” A pdf will be displayed on the screen Check the answer key and download for future reference

