JEE Mains 2023 Results Declared: 20 Students Get 100 NTA Score | Full List of Toppers
Candidates can now check their scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Login credentials required for JEE Main session 1 result are application number and date of birth.
JEE Mains 2023 Results: The result of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main January Session Result 2023 on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 20 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result. Out of these 12 students, 6 students are from Kota. Candidates can now check their scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Login credentials required for JEE Main session 1 result are application number and date of birth.
Along with the JEE Main Result 2023, NTA has also released the final answer keys for the B.E and B.Tech papers. Candidates can check their JEE Mains Result as well as the JEE Main final answer key on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Toppers List
|Year
|Name
|Percentile
|2023
|Kaushal Vijayvargiya
|100th
|2023
|Deshank Pratap Singh
|100th
|2023
|Harshul Sanjay Bhai
|100th
|2023
|Soham Das
|100th
|2023
|Divyansh Hemendra Shinde
|100th
|2023
|Krish Gupta
|100th
NTA declares JEE (Main) Session-1 scores for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 20 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/lWfWnsQfaF
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
Direct link to check JEE main 2023 results
JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Steps to Check Provisional Answer Key
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Open the link to view JEE Main session 1 result.
- Download the PDF file and view final answer key.
More than 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main session 1. Out of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2023 session 1 on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.
