JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Live: NTA To Release Hall Ticket Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

According to the schedule announced by the agency, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Live:

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the admit card. Soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule announced by the agency, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations throughout the country and in 24 cities outside of India.

The candidates must note that they can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

JEE Mains 2023: How to download admit card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2:

Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Mains Session 2: Check Exam dates

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be conducted at various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India on April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

The candidates must also note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the JEE Mains Session 2 Advanced City Intimation slip on March 31. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency has mentioned that if any applicant has trouble downloading or verifying the Examination City Intimation slip for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, he or she may call 011-40759000 or send an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains Session 2 Hall Ticket: Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)

JEE Mains Session 2: Details mentioned on Intimation slip

Application number

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Gender

Date of birth

Category

Person with disability

Medium of question paper

Date of exam

City of exam

