JEE Main 2024 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Admit Card Issued For Jan 27 Exam at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Download Link Here

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card download link: the JEE Main admit cards for the candidates scheduled to appear on January 27, 2024, for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) have been released.

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main 2024 admit card for the Session 1 examination. Yes, the JEE Main admit cards for the candidates scheduled to appear on January 27, 2024, for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) have been released. All those candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 can download the IIT JEE hall tickets at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. “JEE(Main) 2024: Download the admit card for the B.E./B.Tech. exam scheduled on 27 Jan 2024 only,” NTA in an official statement said.

The JEE Main 2024 admit card can be downloaded by the application number and date of birth(D.O.B). The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading.

