Home

Education

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Application Ending Soon; Paper 2 Result by This Week

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Application Ending Soon; Paper 2 Result by This Week

JEE Main 2024 Application Form for Session 2 will be ending soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; candidates can register on the NTA JEE Mains portal at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Result: Last Date to Challenge NTA JEE Answer Key Revised; New Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Application Form for Session 2 will be ending soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; candidates can register on the NTA JEE Mains portal at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 will be held between April 1 to April 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Result for Session 1 Paper 2 will be announced by this week.

Trending Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) Paper 2B (B. Planning) anytime soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores by entering their login credentials such as the NTA JEE Application number and password.

You may like to read

JEE Main 2024 Result(Release Date And Time)

As of now, NTA JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) has been published. All those candidates who have appeared for the NTA JEE Main examination held on January 24 were allowed to raise grievances against the JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key. The payment for the processing fee was allowed to be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 9 February 2024 (up to 11:50 PM).

If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the NTA JEE Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised NTA JEE Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

As per media reports, JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result is likely to be announced today, February 26, 2024. However, neither NTA Officials nor the UGC Chairman has confirmed the JEE Mains 2024 Result date and time.

JEE Main 2024 Result: Know How to Check NTA JEE Scores

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Look for the link that reads, “Declaration of Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main) – 2024] Session 1 NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning),– reg.”

Click on the pdf document to check the Category-wise distribution of Candidates Registered, Attendance for Paper 2, the Gender/Category-wise distribution of Candidates Registered for Paper 2, and other details.

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and other details.

Your JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.