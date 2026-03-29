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JEE Mains 2026 Admit Card LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; exams from April 2

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JEE Mains 2026 Admit Card LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; exams from April 2

JEE Mains 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Session 2 admit card at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Admit Card LIVE: Over 10 lakh candidates are waiting for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card. Engineering aspirants who are planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) can download the NTA JEE Main Session 2 admit card at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. To access the NTA JEE Main hall ticket, a registered candidate must enter the application number, password, and security pin.

The NTA JEE Advanced City Intimation slip has already been published on the website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2026 Session 2 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 8, 2026, in India and in a few cities outside India. The JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will be held from April 2, 4, 5, 6, and April 8, 2026. On the other hand, JEE Main Paper 2A (B. Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both will be held on April 7.

“The City Intimation Slips for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai have now been released. For the candidates registered from Bahrain, the NTA is in coordination with the Indian Embassy,” NTA in an official statement said. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

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