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JEE Mains 2026 Result OUT: NTA declares session 2 result; check details here

JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA declares session 2 result; check details here

Published date india.com Updated: April 20, 2026 7:41 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
NTA JEE MAIN result out
एनटीए ने जीईईई मेन 2026 के रिजल्ट जारी किए.

JEE Mains 2026 Result update: In a breaking development, National Testing Agency(NTA) has released JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 on April 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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