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JEE Mains 2026 Result OUT: NTA declares session 2 result; check details here

JEE Mains 2026 Result OUT: NTA declares session 2 result; check details here

JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA declares session 2 result; check details here

एनटीए ने जीईईई मेन 2026 के रिजल्ट जारी किए.

JEE Mains 2026 Result update: In a breaking development, National Testing Agency(NTA) has released JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 on April 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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