JEE Main 2022 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022, soon. Once out, applicants who have registered themselves for JEE Main 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA).

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022. Apart from the JEE Main 2022 admit card, the NTA is also expected to release the self-declaration form where candidates have to mention their recent travel history and health status.

JEE Main 2022 : How to Download Admit Cards

Visit the official website nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 : Exam Pattern

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) will comprise questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and will be conducted in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only. It will objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Paper 2A (B. Arch) will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration

The registration process for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination is underway. Candidates can submit their application form by 9:00 PM on June 30, 2022.