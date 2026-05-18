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5 alternatives to JEE that can get candidates into top engineering institutes, complete details inside

5 alternatives to JEE that can get candidates into top engineering institutes, complete details inside

Besides JEE, there are many options, including state-level exams and emerging technology-based tests to get into the top engineering colleges.

5 alternatives to JEE that can get candidates into top engineering institutes

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is one of India’s premier national-level engineering entrance examinations. The examination is divided into two stages: JEE Main for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes, and JEE Advanced, which is the exclusive gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The JEE examination is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and typically conducted in two sessions (usually January and April) to give students multiple attempts. It’s being done in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 3 hours.

Structure: Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) contains 90 questions (20 MCQs and 10 numerical-type questions per subject, out of which candidates must attempt 75).Marking: \(+4\) for correct answers, \(-1\) for incorrect MCQs, and \(0\) for numerical-type questions left unattempted.

Every year, lakhs of students sit for this examination with the aim of cracking the JEE after Class 12 to secure a seat in India’s top engineering institutes. But let’s be honest—if JEE doesn’t go as planned, it can feel like your dream of becoming an engineer has come to a halt. The truth is, it hasn’t. Not even close.

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Besides JEE, there are many options, including state-level exams and emerging technology-based tests to get into the top engineering colleges. Below are a few entrance tests that could transform your engineering passion to a career:

1. NSET (National Scholarship & Entrance Test)

Conducted by Scaler School of Technology (SST), the exam tests problem solving, analytical thinking through Math and Logical Reasoning. Unlike most engineering exams, NSET does not test physics and chemistry, which SST believes is not needed for a successful CS career. It is one of the ways to get into SST’s 4-year residential UG programmes in CS & AI and AI & Business.

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The exam is designed to help aspiring students looking for careers in emerging technology areas like AI, software development, and data science, where industry needs are changing rapidly. Got a knack for engineering and tech? You could walk away with a full scholarship too.

2. WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam)

WBJEE (or the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination) is the main entrance exam for those who are planning to go for engineering or technology in West Bengal. It is a state level exam which gives opportunity to some good colleges like Jadavpur university, Kalyani government engineering college, Heritage Institute of Technology and many more, both government and private.

The exam has Physics, Chemistry, and Math – all from your Class 12 syllabus, so nothing extra. And if you are someone who finds JEE a bit too overwhelming, WBJEE is truly a breath of fresh air. The competition is still there but not the cutthroat pressure of a national level exam. So, if you see yourself pursuing education in West Bengal, this is a solid route to a reputed engineering college.

3. OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination)

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE is a state level entrance examination for admission into professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, etc. in Odisha. OJEE is an admission process that provides admission to a lot of government and private colleges in the state for engineering aspirants such as College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar, and Silicon Institute of Technology.

The exam is conducted to test the students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics covering topics of the 11th and 12th standard. It is a good option for students who want to pursue engineering in Odisha and want a slightly less competitive environment than JEE.

4. COMEDK UGET (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka – Undergraduate Entrance Test)

COMEDK UGET is a private consortium level entrance exam for engineering aspirants who want to get admission in over 190-member private engineering colleges in Karnataka including some of the reputed institutions like PES University, BMS College of Engineering and RV College of Engineering (for private seats).

It is conducted online and covers physics, chemistry, and mathematics. COMEDK UGET is the right choice for students who are looking for quality engineering education in Karnataka without JEE. The process of selection is transparent and well-structured in nature.

5. MHT CET and AP EAPCET

MHT CET is the state-level engineering entrance exam of Maharashtra. It offers entry to some of the best government and private colleges such as COEP Pune, VJIT Mumbai, and Sardar Patel College of Engineering. AP EAPCET is the state-level exam for Andhra Pradesh and offers admission into top colleges like Andhra University College of Engineering, JNTU Anantapur and JNTU Kakinada. Both exams are based on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The candidates must note that failing or not attempting JEE is not the end of your engineering journey. One exam is nothing against the slew of opportunities in engineering. The best exam for you really depends on what you want from your journey, whether it’s to develop strong technical skills, to build a reputation at a top state-level college or to get into a private university. All these routes can lead to a successful engineering career.

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