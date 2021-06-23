JEE Main, NEET 2021 Latest News Today: Even as the Centre has cancelled the CBSE Board Exams keeping in view the second wave of COVID pandemic, the Union Education Ministry is planning to hold the pending session of JEE Mains in July or August, sources told news agency PTI. Moreover, the Education Ministry also plans to postpone NEET 2021 to September. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 News: BIG Update by Education Ministry

However, the Education Ministry will take a final decision on the matter soon as it is in the process of reviewing the COVID-19 situation across states and UTs. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: Official CBSE Notification For Tabulation of Marks Released

“The pending editions of JEE-Mains are likely to be conducted either at the end of July or August with a fortnight’s gap between the two tests. NEET is likely to be pushed to September,” the source told PTI. Also Read - NEET 2021: TN Govt Sets Up Committee; CM Statin Meets PM Modi, Demands Scrapping of Exam | Details Here

JEE Mains 2021: Starting from this academic session, the Centre decided to hold JEE-Mains four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. These two sessions were postponed due to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, the JEE-Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed. The exam was scheduled on July 3.

NEET 2021: The NEET-UG is scheduled for August 1 and no further decision was taken on its cancellation or postponement. The ministry is also yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Earlier this month, the CBSE cancelled class 12 board exams in view of the pandemic and has announced a marks tabulation policy. Following the same route, the CISCE and several state boards also cancelled the same exams.