JEE Mains Registration 2020| The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) has already started since the beginning of this month and will continue till September 30. To bring some changes, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has brought out some new rules. The JEE Mains will be held in January 2020. This exam is held every year for all centrally-funded technical institutes and colleges. Take a look at the new rules introduced by the MHRD.

For the first time in two decades, the number of questions has been reduced to 25 from 30 in Maths, Physics and Chemistry tests. Apart from this, JEE candidates will also face less number of questions in Engineering Drawing (for architecture aspirants).

Out of the total 25 questions, 20 will be MCQs.

Students having Maths in Class 12 are now eligible to appear for the exam for the Bachelors’ in planning course. Till today, students with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Class 12 were eligible for this.

Drawing test has also been replaced with paper on planning (25 MCQs). Students seeking to enter the stream don’t need to take the drawing test. It will be only for architecture aspirants.

The number of question in the drawing test has also been reduced from 3 to 2.

Maths and aptitude tests will be held at par with B-Planning.

The aptitude test of 50 marks will be held in the MCQ format.

IIT entrance exam will be held in San Francisco from 2020 for the first time.