JEE Mains Result 2022: The candidates who are eagerly waiting for JEE Main Result 2022 may soon be able to heave a sigh of relief. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 date. There have been reports that Session 1 of JEE Mains Result 2022 expected date may be in three-four weeks from now. But, there have been no official confirmation on JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 date. Candidates need to know that JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 will be declared on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is likely that NTA will reopen JEE Main Session 2 registration after the Session 1 exam is declared.

JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 1 date: Official confirmation?

Candidates should note that no official confirmation JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 date have been made so far. The JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 will be announced by NTA on its official website. Students should stay tuned to jeemain.nta.nic.in and not trust any information being shared on WhatsApp about the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 date.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Students should also note that NTA will reopen JEE Main Session 2 registration after the Session 1 exam is declared.

How to Apply Online For JEE Main 2022 Session 2?

JEE Aspirants, visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022

For new users, register yourself on the portal. Now sign in using the system-generated Id and password.

For Session 1 users, sign in using the application number and password.

Fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form.

Upload the documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Update: Candidates should note that JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 date will soon be announced.