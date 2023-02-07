Home

JEE Mains Result 2023: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result DECLARED, 20 Students Score 100%

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2023: Result of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been announced.

JEE Mains Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main January Session 1 Result 2023 on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in on early Tuesday morning. This session, 12 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main was conducted between January 24 and February 01, 2023, for the session 1. According to the data shared by NTA, over 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main January session, out of which around 8.6 lakh candidates were for Paper-1 (B.E/B.Tech) and 0.46 lakh candidates for Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning). JEE Main Session 1 exam registered a record 95.8% attendance, which is the highest since NTA started conducting JEE examination.

Direct link to check JEE main 2023 results

JEE Mains 2023 results declared: How to JEE Main session 1 result

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresuts.nic.in

Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 scorecard

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit and download result.

HIGHLIGHTS OF JEE MAINS RESULT 2023

