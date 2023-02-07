JEE Mains Result 2023: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result DECLARED, 20 Students Score 100%

Top Recommended Stories

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2023: Result of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been announced.

Updated: February 7, 2023 3:15 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

JEE Mains Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main January Session 1 Result 2023 on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in on early Tuesday morning. This session, 12 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main was conducted between January 24 and February 01, 2023, for the session 1. According to the data shared by NTA, over 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main January session, out of which around 8.6 lakh candidates were for Paper-1 (B.E/B.Tech) and 0.46 lakh candidates for Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning). JEE Main Session 1 exam registered a record 95.8% attendance, which is the highest since NTA started conducting JEE examination.

Direct link to check JEE main 2023 results

JEE Mains 2023 results declared: How to JEE Main session 1 result

  • Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresuts.nic.in
  • Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 scorecard
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Submit and download result.

HIGHLIGHTS OF JEE MAINS RESULT 2023

Live Updates

  • 1:48 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: No female candidates have secured 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1 this year. The top three performers among girl candidates are:

    MEESALA PRANATHI SREEJA: 99.997259 percentile

    RAMIREDDY MEGHANA: 99.9944732

    MEDHA BHAVANI GIRISH: 99.9941001

  • 1:41 PM IST

    JEE Main toppers 2023: These candidates obtained 100 percentiles

    1. Abhineet Majety

    2. Amogh Jalan

    3. Apurva Samota

    4. Ashik Stenny

    5. Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

    6. Deshank Pratap Singh

    7. Dhruv Sanjay Jain

    8. Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde

    9. Duggineni Venkata Yugesh

    10. Gulshan Kumar

    11. Guthikonda Abhiram

    12. Kaushal Vijayvergiya

    13. Krish Gupta

    14. Mayank Son

    15. N.K.Vishwaajith

    16. Nipun Goel

    17. Rishi Kalra

    18. Soham Das

    19. Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai

    20. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

  • 1:40 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: NTA declares JEE (Main) Session-1 scores for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 20 candidates received a 100 NTA Score

  • 11:42 AM IST

    NTA JEE Mains Result LIVE: Details available on JEE Main Scorecard

    Subject-wise NTA scores

    Aggregate JEE scores

    Candidate’s Name

    Category and Nationality

    Date of Birth

    Roll Number

    Parents Names

    State Code of Eligibility

  • 10:38 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: 12 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result. Out of these 12 students, 6 students are from Kota. These students, from Allen Career Institute have scored well and are in the 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result 2023.

  • 10:35 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: JEE toppers list announced, students who got 100 percentile in session 1

    Kaushal Vijayvargiya

    Deshank Pratap Singh

    Harshul Sanjay Bhai

    Soham Das

    Divyansh Hemendra Shinde

    Krish Gupta

  • 10:31 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: JEE toppers list announced

  • 10:13 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: For those who are not satisfied with session 1 scores can appear for session 2
    exam

    Candidates who are not satisfied with their JEE Main session 1 result have a chance to improve their scores. Such students can reappear for the exam in session 2.

    The registration process for JEE Main Session 2 begins today. The exams for session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. Any student who has already appeared for session one and wishes to appear for session two will have to log in again. They will have to pay the exam fee for session two.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: The JEE Main score is calculated based on the marks obtained in the examination. The total marks in JEE Main are 300 for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and the score is calculated based on the marking scheme of +4 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect answers.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: JEE Main to JEE Advanced 2023

    The top 2,50,000 qualifiers of JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2023 exam

Published Date: February 7, 2023 7:19 AM IST

Updated Date: February 7, 2023 3:15 PM IST

