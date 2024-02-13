Home

JEE Mains Result 2024: IIT Aspirant Found Dead In Kota One Day After Cut-Off Announcement

A day after the JEE Mains Result 2024 was announced, an IIT aspirant has been found dead in his hostel room in Kota; it is a case of suicide.

IIT Aspirant Dies By Suicide

New Delhi: India has multiple entrance examinations both on an educational and professional levels. Some of these examinations are considered to be the toughest in the world and each year, thousands of aspirants work hard to get through and only a selected few are able to do so. The results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Mains (JEE Mains Result 2024) were released on February 12, 2024 after which the students were able to check their JEE Mains Scorecard and the JEE Mains Cut-Off Marks for the coming academic session. While there was a feeling of joy for those who made it, there were many who were dejected. Unfortunately, one such IIT aspirant died by suicide in his hostel room in Kota, one day after the JEE Mains Result Announcement.

