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JEE Mains Result 2026 Live NOW: NTA to announce results today, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

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JEE Mains Result 2026 Live NOW: NTA to announce results today, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates must note that the provisional answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge.

NTA to announce results today, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result today. Soon after the formal announcement of the resuts, the same will be available on the official website of JEE Main Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 8. It was held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad.

It is important to note that the NTA is expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off required to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 along with the result. The final answer key is also expected to be out in addition to the result, and the scores will be prepared on the basis of the revised key after considering objections raised by students.

Here are some of the key details:

NTA will announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result today.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be available on the official website of JEE Main Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in .

at . The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 8.

It was held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad.

NTA is expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off required to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 along with the result.

The final answer key is also expected to be out in addition to the result, and the scores will be prepared on the basis of the revised key after considering objections raised by students.

Provisional Answer Key

The candidates must note that the provisional answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge. Students were required to pay Rs 200 for each question they challenged.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates:

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