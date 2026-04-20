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JEE Mains Result 2026 Live NOW: NTA to announce results today, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates must note that the provisional answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge.

Published date india.com Updated: April 20, 2026 11:59 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live NOW: NTA to announce results today, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA to announce results today, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result today. Soon after the formal announcement of the resuts, the same will be available on the official website of JEE Main Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 8. It was held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad.

It is important to note that the NTA is expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off required to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 along with the result. The final answer key is also expected to be out in addition to the result, and the scores will be prepared on the basis of the revised key after considering objections raised by students.

Here are some of the key details:

  • NTA will announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result today.
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be available on the official website of JEE Main Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 8.
  • It was held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad.
  • NTA is expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off required to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 along with the result.
  • The final answer key is also expected to be out in addition to the result, and the scores will be prepared on the basis of the revised key after considering objections raised by students.

Provisional Answer Key

The candidates must note that the provisional answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge. Students were required to pay Rs 200 for each question they challenged.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • Apr 20, 2026 11:50 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 scorecard will show the candidate’s name, application number, subject-wise percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, the overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2026.

  • Apr 20, 2026 11:40 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Candidates can access their JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and logging in with their application number and password. There is no option to check the result using a name or roll number.

  • Apr 20, 2026 11:23 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Based on past trends, NTA typically releases the JEE Main result in the late evening on the scheduled date. In recent years, the agency has followed the declared schedule closely rather than putting out results ahead of time.

  • Apr 20, 2026 11:09 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Approximately 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination held between April 2 and April 8. The exam was conducted across hundreds of centres in India and abroad in computer-based mode across nine shifts.

  • Apr 20, 2026 10:28 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The best of the two NTA scores in total and not in individual subject will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.

  • Apr 20, 2026 10:21 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The NTA scores for each of the candidates in total in paper 1 for session 1 and session 2 of JEE Main 2026 will be merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall merit list and ranking.

  • Apr 20, 2026 9:59 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The Paper 1 scorecard will display NTA scores for each subject – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. It will also display the total in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of JEE Main 2026.

  • Apr 20, 2026 9:55 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: Based on 2025 trends, NTA is likely to announce the Session 2 results in the evening.

  • Apr 20, 2026 8:43 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts each day at hundreds of centres in India and abroad.

  • Apr 20, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination was conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) took place on April 7.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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