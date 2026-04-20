  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to announce results shortly, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in
live

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to announce results shortly, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates must note that the provisional answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge.

Published date india.com Published: April 20, 2026 8:38 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to announce results shortly, session 2 Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result today. Soon after the formal announcement of the resuts, the same will be available on the official website of JEE Main Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 8. It was held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad.

It is important to note that the NTA is expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off required to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 along with the result. The final answer key is also expected to be out in addition to the result, and the scores will be prepared on the basis of the revised key after considering objections raised by students.

Provisional Answer Key

The candidates must note that the provisional answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge. Students were required to pay Rs 200 for each question they challenged.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • Apr 20, 2026 8:43 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts each day at hundreds of centres in India and abroad.

  • Apr 20, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination was conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) took place on April 7.

  • Apr 20, 2026 8:41 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The results of JEE Main Paper 1 will be used for BE and BTech, and also other programmes including Integrated MSc, Integrated MTech, Integrated BTech and MBA, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Pharmaceutics and Bachelor of Design.

  • Apr 20, 2026 8:41 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The result will carry percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), and each candidate’s eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2026. Candidates who appeared in the April session are now awaiting the announcement, with the scorecard link expected to go live on the portal.

  • Apr 20, 2026 8:40 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be declared by April 20, 2026, on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.