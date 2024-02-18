‘Publish Exact Marks, Calculation Method,’ Aspirants Request to NTA Over JEE Mains 2024 Result Discrepancies

Home

Although JEE Main 2024 results have been declared for Session 1, aspirants who have appeared for the competitive examination do not find any relief. The January session results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 have sparked widespread outcry among aspirants who claim inaccuracies in the scoring and percentile calculation by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

February 13, 2024: The JEE Main 2024 Results were announced for Paper 1(B.E. / B.Tech.). Candidates were allowed to download their NTA JEE Scores by visiting the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The attendance across the Country was 95.8% for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.). The result for Paper 2 (B.Arch. / B.Planning) will also be declared shortly. Meanwhile, a total of 23 candidates received 100 NTA Score in Session 1 in Paper 1

(B.E./B.Tech.). Soon after the announcement of the result, the student and other subject experts on X(Twitter) claimed that there was a huge difference in marks between sessions for the same percentile. Taking to X, an aspirant wrote, “JEE Main 2024 result seems erroneous, Please Review for January 27 students. Not getting 90%ile even at 140 marks. Please explain. It’s a matter of future & life.”

JEE Main 2024 result seems erroneous, Please Review for January 27 students. Not getting 90%ile even at 140 marks. Please explain. It’s a matter of future & life — fujeswar (@fujeswar) February 13, 2024

Sharing a post on X, Pradeep Rawat, a Social Activist wrote,” JEE Main 2024 results are show ing gaps in scores & percentile, very worrying for Aspirants & It’s a request to @NTA_Exams to check for fair results as Jee aspirants dreams are on the line.”

It’s a request to @NTA_Exams to check for fair results as Jee aspirants dreams are on the line. 🙏#JEEMains2024Results #JEEMains2024 — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) February 13, 2024

Students started using hashtags such as “#JusticeForJEEMains2024Aspirants, #NTAHelpJEEStudents2024 #jeemains2024results” on various social media, with several engineering aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA), Office of the Prime Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India to raise their demands and concerns over JEE Mains 2024 result discrepancies.

February 15, 16: The All India Student’s Union (AISU), a student-led organization, has once again brought to attention its demands for a fair and transparent process regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results. Calling it Unacceptable, AISU wrote, “Candidates with lower marks getting higher percentiles due to NTA’s unequal distribution of candidates across shifts. This variation is huge and unfair.”

Unacceptable discrepancies in JEE MAINS results! Candidates with lower marks getting higher percentiles due to NTA’s unequal distribution of candidates across shifts. This variation is huge and unfair. #JEEMain2024 pic.twitter.com/nUODqoD9Ed — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) February 15, 2024

Shocked by the unfair student distribution in JEE shifts 27 and 29. It’s a huge mistake that’s seriously affecting students’ mental health and causing chaos. This needs to be fixed ASAP! #JusticeForJEE“#JEEMains2024 pic.twitter.com/AvDQBqAKTt — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, aspirants and many parents are currently considering legal action. They are planning to approach the court to address the matter. Concurrently, the JEE-NEET Students Community (JNSC) intends to present a representation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, February 19, urging immediate action to address their concerns.

