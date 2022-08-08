JEE (Main) 2022 Final Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the final NTA scores for JEE (Main) – 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). A total of 24 students have received 100 NTA Score. Students can check their result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - LIVE NEET-UG 2022: Amid Demand For Another Attempt, NTA Likely to Release Answer Sheet Tomorrow

JEE Main Session 2 Final Result: Full Toppers List

JEE Main Session 2 Result LIVE: Five steps to download NTA JEE Main Result 2022

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main Result 2022.”

3. Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

4. Your JEE Main Session 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Credentials Required to Check JEE Main Result

Category-wise cut-off of NTA Score for JEE Advanced 2022

Candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced registration process.