JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 LIVE: JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2022 today (August 7). Speculations are rife that the NTA may announce the JEE Main Result 2022 on Sunday. However, there is no official confirmation on JEE Main Session 2 Result date and time. Once released, JEE aspirants can download the JEE Mains 2022 scorecard through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced registration process. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2022 scorecard, top scores, pass percentage and other details.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result, Answer Key: NTA Releases JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates