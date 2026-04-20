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JEE Mains Session-2 Toppers List: NTA declares result on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check list here

JEE Mains Session-2 Toppers List: NTA declares result on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check list here

The JEE Mains Session 2 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Scroll down for the toppers' list.

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JEE Mains Session-2 Toppers List: The result of the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains Session-2 2026 has been declared on Monday, i.e., April 20. This time, 26 students have secured an NTA (Percentile) of 100 in JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) You can check the list of candidates here.

JEE Mains Session-2 exam

Session 2 of the JEE Mains was conducted between April 2 and 8. The mode of the exam was CBT, i.e., a computer-based test. It was conducted across more than 560 examination centres, scattered across as many as 304 cities in India. The dates of the examination were April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The provisional answer key was provided on April 11 for the session-2 exams. Thereafter, the candidates were provided the chance to raise whatever queries they had (if any). Later, the final list preparation was done. As a result, the NTA declared the exam on April 20.

How to check the JEE Mains Session 2 exam result?

The students can check the JEE Mains session 2 result by following these simple steps.

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1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Look for the ‘Candidate Activity’ section and click on the JEE Main 2026 result link

3. Log in using the required details, like application number and password

4. The student’s scorecard will be shown on screen

S. No. Candidate Name Application Number State of Eligibility 1. Asrush Singhal 260310004785 Chandigarh 2. Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy 260310031278 Andhra Pradesh 3. Shreyas Mishra 260310038881 Delhi (NCT) 4. Mantha Shiva Kamesh 260310047693 Telangana 5. Siddharth Shrikant Athaley 260310086622 Maharashtra 6. Narendrababu Gari Mahith 260310088709 Andhra Pradesh 7. Thunga Durga Suprabhath 260310097171 Andhra Pradesh 8. Arnav Gandhi 260310102923 Haryana 9. Shubham Kumar 260310164042 Bihar 10. Aditya Gupta 260310171424 Delhi (NCT) 11. Thammina Girish 260310175949 Tamil Nadu 12. Kabeer Chhillar 260310215465 Rajasthan 13. Chiranjib Kar 260310220953 Rajasthan 14. Bhavesh Patra 260310228381 Odisha 15. Anay Jain 260310231839 Haryana 16. Atharva Panjabi 260310234618 Delhi (NCT) 17. Arnav Gautam 260310241955 Rajasthan 18. Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy 260310394397 Telangana 19. Pasala Mohith 260310432915 Andhra Pradesh 20. Madhav Viradiya 260310434363 Maharashtra 21. Purohit Nimay 260310635369 Gujarat 22. Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla 260310654532 Telangana 23. Vivan Sharad Mahiswari 260310757063 Telangana 24. Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy 260310787719 Andhra Pradesh 25. Yashwardhan 260310789985 Rajasthan 26. Rishi Premnath 260311075810 Telangana

The data has been taken from the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) official press release with the subject “Declaration of the Result/NTA Scores for the Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main) – 2026] of Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) – reg.”

For complete information, the candidates can access the details on the official website of the NTA.

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