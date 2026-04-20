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JEE Mains Session-2 Toppers List: NTA declares result on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check list here
The JEE Mains Session 2 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Scroll down for the toppers' list.
JEE Mains Session-2 Toppers List: The result of the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains Session-2 2026 has been declared on Monday, i.e., April 20. This time, 26 students have secured an NTA (Percentile) of 100 in JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) You can check the list of candidates here.
JEE Mains Session-2 exam
Session 2 of the JEE Mains was conducted between April 2 and 8. The mode of the exam was CBT, i.e., a computer-based test. It was conducted across more than 560 examination centres, scattered across as many as 304 cities in India. The dates of the examination were April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
The provisional answer key was provided on April 11 for the session-2 exams. Thereafter, the candidates were provided the chance to raise whatever queries they had (if any). Later, the final list preparation was done. As a result, the NTA declared the exam on April 20.
How to check the JEE Mains Session 2 exam result?
The students can check the JEE Mains session 2 result by following these simple steps.
1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
2. Look for the ‘Candidate Activity’ section and click on the JEE Main 2026 result link
3. Log in using the required details, like application number and password
4. The student’s scorecard will be shown on screen
|S. No.
|Candidate Name
|Application Number
|State of Eligibility
|1.
|Asrush Singhal
|260310004785
|Chandigarh
|2.
|Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy
|260310031278
|Andhra Pradesh
|3.
|Shreyas Mishra
|260310038881
|Delhi (NCT)
|4.
|Mantha Shiva Kamesh
|260310047693
|Telangana
|5.
|Siddharth Shrikant Athaley
|260310086622
|Maharashtra
|6.
|Narendrababu Gari Mahith
|260310088709
|Andhra Pradesh
|7.
|Thunga Durga Suprabhath
|260310097171
|Andhra Pradesh
|8.
|Arnav Gandhi
|260310102923
|Haryana
|9.
|Shubham Kumar
|260310164042
|Bihar
|10.
|Aditya Gupta
|260310171424
|Delhi (NCT)
|11.
|Thammina Girish
|260310175949
|Tamil Nadu
|12.
|Kabeer Chhillar
|260310215465
|Rajasthan
|13.
|Chiranjib Kar
|260310220953
|Rajasthan
|14.
|Bhavesh Patra
|260310228381
|Odisha
|15.
|Anay Jain
|260310231839
|Haryana
|16.
|Atharva Panjabi
|260310234618
|Delhi (NCT)
|17.
|Arnav Gautam
|260310241955
|Rajasthan
|18.
|Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy
|260310394397
|Telangana
|19.
|Pasala Mohith
|260310432915
|Andhra Pradesh
|20.
|Madhav Viradiya
|260310434363
|Maharashtra
|21.
|Purohit Nimay
|260310635369
|Gujarat
|22.
|Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla
|260310654532
|Telangana
|23.
|Vivan Sharad Mahiswari
|260310757063
|Telangana
|24.
|Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy
|260310787719
|Andhra Pradesh
|25.
|Yashwardhan
|260310789985
|Rajasthan
|26.
|Rishi Premnath
|260311075810
|Telangana
The data has been taken from the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) official press release with the subject “Declaration of the Result/NTA Scores for the Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main) – 2026] of Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) – reg.”
For complete information, the candidates can access the details on the official website of the NTA.
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