New Delhi: If the Narendra Modi-led Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now, it will be the giant mistake like 'Nasbandi' in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977, said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday. His comments come amid growing clamour for postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, several like Manish Sisodia Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have urged PM Modi to postpone medical and engineering entrance tests, scheduled to be held in September.

"If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories", tweeted Swamy.

Earlier on Sunday, he had listed 13 reasons for the postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams this year. He had stated that since the exam centers are not in every district & in addition many students have also been allotted far off centers. I myself have seen numerous students raising the issue of being allotted centers that are more than 500 KMs away. “These students with centers in different cities would have to reach that city at-least a day before which increases their susceptibility of getting infected”, Swamy asserted.