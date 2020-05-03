JEE, NEET 2020: With both Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postponed due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry on Sunday said that fresh dates for the two exams will be announced on May 5. Also Read - NEET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Window, Apply @ntaneet.nic.in From Today - Check Schedule, Fee Details Here

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," the HRD Ministry said in a statement today.

Notably, while the JEE Main was scheduled to be held between April 7-11, the NEET UG was to take place on May 3. However, both were postponed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 24 which was to continue till April 14. However, later, the lockdown was extended till May 3, pushing the exam dates even further.

Last Friday, the lockdown was extended for a second time, till May 17. Hence, the examinations will be conducted only after the said date, that too if the lockdown is lifted.

On a related note, the Union HRD Minister will also, on May 5, hold a webinar for students on Twitter and Facebook on May 5 from 12 noon onwards.

(With agency inputs)