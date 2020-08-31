New Delhi: The National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct Joint Engineering Exams (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as scheduled in September has triggered a massive controversy across the country. While the demand for the postponement of the medical and engineering examinations is growing louder with every passing day, the government, on the other hand, remained firm on its decision. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Lucknow Police Resorts to Lathi Charge Against Samajwadi Party Workers Protesting September Exams

Earlier on Sunday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not referring to the NEET and JEE examinations on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but holding a ‘khilone pe charcha’ (discussion on toys) instead. Also Read - SC Allows States to Grant Benefit of Reservation of Seats to In-Service Doctors in NEET PG Degree Courses

“JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (discussions on examinations) but the Prime Minister did ‘khilone pe charcha’ (discussion on toys),” he said in a tweet. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Many Aspirants to Miss Exams Due to Travel Restrictions, Floods And COVID Concerns

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court as six ministers of opposition-ruled states knocked its door seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE this year amid the persisting pandemic.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled between September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. Earlier, the exams were deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic, which has claimed lives of nearly 65,000 people. But this time, it seems the exams will be conducted as scheduled.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month.

Check Out The List of Items That are Allowed Inside Examination Hall

Personal transparent water bottle,

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

Admit Card and Self Declaration (Undertaking), both duly filled as downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper).

One additional copy of the same photograph pasted on Admit Card for affixing on the Attendance Sheet in the presence of Invigilator

Things Strictly Prohibited Inside Exam Halls

Electronic devices –mobile phones, calculators, earphones, headphones, pagers etc.

Handbags: Candidates are not allowed to carry any kind of bags or baggage inside the examination hall.

Stationary items: Candidates will not be allowed to bring in any kind of stationery, like pens, pencils, erasers, rulers. They will be provided with the needed stationery from the exam centres before the examination.

Accessories: Candidates won’t be allowed to wear any kind of jewellery or accessories.

Eating, drinking or smoking: Candidates can’t drink, smoke or eat anything in the examination hall. Tea and coffee are also prohibited. However, diabetic patients can bring in their medicine and water.

Candidates are advised to follow the Dress Code. Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT permitted.