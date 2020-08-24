JEE, NEET 2020: Even as the he National Testing Agency (NTA) made it clear that Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted as per the schedule next month i.e from September 1-6 and September 13 respectively, uncertainty continues to loom over the medical and engineering entrance tests. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Conducting Exams Now Will be Giant Mistake Like 'Nasbandi' That Toppled Indira Govt in 1977, Says Swamy

Notably, students, parents and political leaders across the country have requested the government to postpone the exams (which has already been postponed twice), in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Supreme Court had also dismissed petition seeking postponement of JEE and NEET. "There is no ground to interfere with policy decision.

The postponement of the NEET/JEE will put the career of students in peril as the whole academic year is at stake”, said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The court asserted that life cannot be put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis.

Demand to Postpone Exams Grows Louder

Meanwhile, several politicians cutting across the party lines, have joined students and parents from across the country in demanding postponement of the competitive exams.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that if the Narendra Modi-led Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now, it will be the giant mistake like ‘Nasbandi’ in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. “Requesting honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to postpone the dates of the JEE and NEET exams”, Chowdhury, the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha tweeted yesterday, sharing the letter written by him to the Prime Minister.

“The aspirants of national examination are under tremendous mental pressure as to how they could be remain immune to the infection while attending the examination physically. Right at this pandemic situation their concerns should be given due consideration. The spectre of corona will be haunting the students during the examination period stretching from September 1 to 6,” he said in his letter.

Echoing similar remarks, former HRD Minister Kapil Sibal said, “Stop this injustice. NEET-JEE Entrance Exams. Elitist approach. The poor discriminated. Digital divide. Jeopardising lives. Reaching exam sites hazardous. Poor connectivity and more. Only just , fair and sensible solution is to postpone: NEET, JEE.”

Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka also requested Modi government to reconsider its decision. “The COVID-19 situation in the country is yet to normalise. In such a situation, if students who are taking NEET and JEE, and their parents have raised concerns, then these should be taken into consideration by the government and those conducting these exams”, Priyanka Vadra had tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had urged the government to listen to the Mann ki Baat of the students. “GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution”, Rahul wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Central government is playing with the lives of the students in the name of JEE-NEET. We request the Central government to reconsider and find an alternative arrangement for admissions. Extraordinary times demand for extraordinary measures,” Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Elaborate Arrangements in Place

The NTA said it has made elaborate arrangements to sanitise centres before and after the examinations, and give fresh masks and hand gloves. “The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive advisory regarding COVID-19 for all functionaries for centre management, the testing agency said.

In order to solicit support of states for maintaining law and order, power supply, facilitation of movement of candidates and exam functionaries, crowd management in front of exam centres, “we have also written to the state chief secretaries, DGPs, and DMs/ SPs of the concerned cities”, the NTA said.