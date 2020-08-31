New Delhi: The Lucknow Police on Monday once again resorted out lathi-charge on members of the student wing of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh who were demanding a postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exams in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - SC Allows States to Grant Benefit of Reservation of Seats to In-Service Doctors in NEET PG Degree Courses

The SP workers have been staging a protest against the all-India joint entrances outside the Raj Bhawan for nearly a week. The police used baton charge to control them and disperse the crowd. A few of them were also detained. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Many Aspirants to Miss Exams Due to Travel Restrictions, Floods And COVID Concerns

The agitation over the conduct of competitive exams like JEE and NEET 2020 has been growing by the day as the entrance tests come closer. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), as well as the Education Ministry, confirmed that the dates will not be postponed.

Notably, JEE Main 2020 begins from tomorrow till September 6, while NEET-UG 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13.

The NTA assured that sufficient arrangements have been made to conduct the exams safely and nearly all students have got their first choice of centre preferences.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month.

All NEET, JEE exam centres are ensuring COVID-19 protocols so that students, examiners, parents and other workers can be assured of the safety.

However, concerns like travelling without the availability of public transport continue to linger on among students, especially those travelling from outskirts or villages.

Yesterday, two more petitioners – a Class XII student and a 3rd-year law student – approached the Supreme Court asked Chief Justice SA Bobde to intervene into the government decision and postpone JEE Main, NEET on humanitarian grounds.

They said that conducting the exams will be in violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, members of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) sat on an indefinite hunger strike to demand the postponement of NEET and JEE exams.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has also been holding online protests, press meetings and even held an online hunger strike which saw the participation of over 4,000 students.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains, while 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET, both scheduled to be held in September.