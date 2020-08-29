New Delhi: With only two days left from JEE (Mains) to begin, preparations have reached the last leg. Apart from the National Testing Agency, the agency which is conducting the exams and thereby are in charge of maintaining the social distancing SOP during the exams, the state administrations have to take a number of steps to ensure a smooth examination process. Also Read - Over 19 Lakh NEET, JEE Aspirants Downloaded Admit Cards. What Does This Prove?

The Odisha government has announced lockdown relaxations to facilitate the movement of the students. JEE (Mains) examinations are to be held from September 1 to September 6. NEET will be held on September 13. While it is obvious that the states can't observe lockdowns on these particular days, it is also imperative that the relaxations are in place for a few consecutive days as many students will come to the location of the exam centre a day before, in case they stay far away from the location.

There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12 to September 14. This will ensure that the candidates reach their homes safely without being restricted.

States which have not yet permitted hotels to resume functions will have to now announce the same as there will be an influx of candidates in the exam cities who will require accommodation.