New Delhi: Two students have knocked the Supreme Court's door seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on humanitarian grounds as thousands of fresh coronavirus cases surface every single day.

Referring to Article 21 of the constitution, the petitioners — a Class XII student and a 3rd-year law student asked Chief Justice SA Bobde to intervene into the government decision to conduct JEE Main, NEET exams.

"To protect the lives of the people, the Courts, Parliament, most legislative assemblies, all academic institutions are closed. Most government and private offices are working at 50 per cent capacity to avoid the spread of infection. So many precautions are being taken to protect the lives of adult citizens of India, which is a very welcome step. However to the utter shock of all students, their lives are being considered to be less valuable then the lives of these VIPs and the 17-18-year-old students are being forced to endanger their lives to appear in the entrance examination when the pandemic is at its peak," the letter petition said.

“Many students live far from the examination centres and will have to travel large distances in public transport to appear in the examinations, which will expose them to great risk of getting infected. AIIMs has recommended that wearing a mask for more than 2.5 hours at a stretch is unsafe for any person, but even then these minor children are expected to wear a mask and give the entrance examinations for long hours while wearing a mask,” it added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the students’ petition seeking postponement of JEE and NEET.

“There is no ground to interfere with policy decision. The postponement of the NEET/JEE will put the career of students in peril as the whole academic year is at stake”, said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The court had asserted that life cannot be put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled between September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. Earlier, the exams were deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic, which has claimed lives of more than 61,000 people.