JEE, NEET 2020: Even as the Ministry of Education has clarified that the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) would be conducted, as per the schedule in September, the demand for the postponement of the medical and engineering examinations are growing louder with every passing day. Apart from students and parents, political leaders, cutting across the party lines are also urging the Centre to reconsider its decision, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, what will happen if the government agrees to the growing demand and decides to defer the examinations for the third time? The overall admission process will be delayed, if the Centre postpones the NEE and JEE exams 2020. Besides, the academic calendar will be disrupted and an chaos will be created as the number of applicants will double next year.

A couple of days ago, nearly 150 academicians had written a letter to PM Modi, saying that delaying the entrance exams any further will mean compromising on the future of students. In an apparent reference to the growing chorus against the conduct of NEET, JEE Main examinations, the academicians in their letter asserted,"Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda."

Like every year, this year too millions of students have passed their Class 12 exams and are now waiting at home to eagerly take the next step, the letter said.

“The government has announced the dates for JEE-Mains and NEET…any further delay in conducting the exams will result in waste of precious year for students. The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government,” it added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also backed the government’s decision saying that one year of students will be wasted, if the entrance tests are not conducted on time. “NEET and JEE examinations must be conducted on time so that one year of our students doesn’t get wasted. It is about their future”, news agency ANI quoted Chouhan as saying.

On the other hand, BJP firebrand leader, Subramanian Swamy had listed out 13 reasons for the postponement of the exams this year.

“It is naïve to justify by saying “when will condition improve to normal”. One cannot the risk of the lives of students at the cost of conducting an exam under the current situation”, he had said, adding that it is dangerous and careless to think the students are mentally and physically prepared to take these exams.

Meanwhile, six ministers of opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE this year amid the persisting pandemic.