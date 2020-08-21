JEE, NEET Exam 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the admit cards for JEE and NEET exams 2020, which is confirmed to be held in September. Candidates can download the JEE, NEET 2020 admit card from the official websites of the NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.neet.nic.in. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exam 2020: Second Thought Over Exam Dates? Top Govt Officials to Hold Meeting, Subramanian Swamy Writes to PM

As per latest reports, government officials have finalised to go as per the Supreme Court Court order that dismissed student petitions demanding cancellation of the entrance exams.

JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6. NEET will be held on September 13. Meanwhile, JEE (Advanced), which is an entrance examination for IITs, will be held on September 27.

However, a few reports said that the Centre may still be reconsidering the decision and a final order may be passed after August 25.

Elaborate arrangements are already in place and the examination centres will be thoroughly sanitised ahead of the exams. Each centre will also be provided with masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays.

(Read the full SOP here)

How to download JEE, NEET 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the NTA website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.neet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter required details like application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Check your details mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: If all details are correct, use the NEET admit card download link to avail it in PDF format

Step 6: Save and take a print out of the admit card of NEET 2020.

Step 7: Get a parent’s signature as required

All candidates will have to carry a self-declaration stating that they have not tested COVID positive and they don’t have any symptom. This pro forma will be available with the admit card. Candidates have to bring it duly-filled with a passport size photo attached on the form.