New Delhi: After the Supreme Court refused to postpone the dates for the JEE and NEET examinations 2020, the Centre has finalised the safety SOP to conductl the examination amid the unabated wave of COVID-19. Also Read - NEET PG 2020: Registration Reopened For Deemed Universities, Deadline to Pay Fees on August 7

The National testing Agesncy will conduct the tests. JEE Main exam will be conducted online from September 1 to September 6 at at 605 centres for B.Tech./B.E. and 489 centres for B.Arch. and B.Planning located in 224 cities throughout the country and 8 cities

abroad. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh UP Board Syllabus 2020: Class 10, 12 Syllabus Reduced by 30%, Not to Affect JEE, NEET Aspirants

NEET will be conducted offline on September 13 across 161 exam centres. Also Read - List of Exams Cancelled or Postponed in India Due to COVID-19

Here are the guidelines for the JEE 2020 candidates

1. Candidates will have to carry a self-declaration stating that they have not tested COVID positive and they don’t have any symptom.

2. This undertaking form will cong with the admit card.

3. On the day of the Examination, the candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the Admit Card at Page-1 (duly filled in, except his/her signature which he/she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator). This Undertaking is

in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the Admit Card.

4. In case any applicant is not able to download his/her Admit Card along with Undertaking he/she may send email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

5. The candidates may note that no Admit Card will be sent by post.

6. For further clarifications related to JEE (Main)-2020, the candidates can contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 and write at JEE (Main) Query Redressal System (QRS).

SOP for JEE 2020 Centre

1. All examination centres will be thoroughly sanitised ahead of the exams. The centres will be provided with masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays.

2. At the entry, the temperature of the candidates will be taken. Those who will have less than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be allowed to move to the next level of document verification. Those who will have higher than the permitted temperature will be taken to an isolated room

3. Document verification will start 15 to 20 minutes later. Students who reported higher body temperature will be again taken for thermal screening so that higher temperature due to non-COVID reasons can be detected and those who record normal temperature will be allowed to move to the document verification section. Those who will still have higher temperature will take the test sitting alone.

4. There will be no physical frisking or physical document verification. Students will display their admit cards from a distance.