JEE, NEET Exams 2020 News: Since the National Testing Agency has clarified that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted as scheduled in September, the demand for postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams grew louder.

NTA had issued an official notification, referring to the 17 August ruling of the Supreme Court that rejected pleas for deferment or cancellation of JEE and NEET. Notably, the top court had dismissed the pleas saying that precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

The NTA said it has made elaborate arrangements to sanitise centres before and after the examinations, and give fresh masks and hand gloves. "The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive advisory regarding COVID-19 for all functionaries for centre management, the testing agency said.

There have been demands from several students and parents to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases. Cutting across party lines, politicians have also urged the government to reconsider its decision of hold the exams next month and “make alternate arrangement”.

Here’s who said what

In a series of tweets last night, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said,”Today in 21st century India, we cannot find an alternative to an entrance exam. This is not possible. The government’s intent should be to think about the welfare of students. There can be a thousand safer alternatives to NEET-JEE”.

Upping the ante against the government, Sisodia said that the Centre is playing with the lives of lakhs of students in the name of NEET-JEE entrance. “I urge the centre that the entrance exams should be cancelled across the country and make an alternate arrangement”, he stated, adding that only an unprecedented move will be able to find a solution at the time of unprecedented crisis.

Echoing similar remarks, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi asked the government to postpone the JEE and the NEET, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Government of India must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress general Priyanka Gandhi said,”Circumstances in the country regarding coronavirus have not returned to normal. In such a situation, if the students and their parents taking the NEET and JEE examinations have expressed some concerns, then the Government of India and the test-taking institutions should consider it properly.”

Earlier on Friday, BJP’s firebrand leader Subramanian Swamy asked the government to cancel to hold the exams post Diwali.

About JEE, NEET Exams 2020

While NEET is scheduled on September 13, JEE-Mains will be held from September 1-6. The admit card for JEE Mains was released on 18 August. The hall ticket for NEET is expected to be released in upcoming days on the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in.